Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone it’s another Friday and here we are for another episode of of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a match to determine the next US title challenger when Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar square off, any odds on Theory getting involved to set up a triple threat? We’ve also got Karl Anderson taking on Karrion Kross to further the Kross and AJ Styles feud, so that’ll be something. No word on Roman Reigns, but since he tends to be on an every other week schedule he might be off here. That said it’s unlikely we’ll go a full week this close to SummerSlam without something Bloodline related, so we’ll have to see if Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa will get up to things here. Bobby Lashley has been on a recruiting tour lately so a reformation of the Hurt Business seems to be in the works, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Iyo Sky continue to dance around each other, Shotzi might prove to be a wildcard in that whole thing as she’s got Bayley running scared, and we still have no earthly idea what the megastar LA Knight will be doing at SummerSlam. That PPV is coming up soon so anything they want to add to the card needs to get going. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to Smackdown in New Orleans. Then here’s Jey Uso in the ring. Jey is immediately interrupted by the music of Roman Reigns. Roman is here with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, roman is wearing his gold belt while Heyman is carrying the Tribal Chief lei. No sign of the other two belts that Heyman usually carts around for Roman. Commentary reminds us that Tribal Combat is just a typical no DQ style match. Roman gets a mic from Heyman and provides the crowd a chance to acknowledge him. Decent “uso” chant going on as Roman reminds everyone that they like the Usos because of Roman. He reminds Jey that the Tribal Chief opens up the show if he’s scheduled to appear. Roman reminds Jey that he made him the right hand man, that he made him Main Event Jey Uso, and now that Jey doesn’t have any of that he’s just trying to become the head of the table. Jey doesn’t want to be Tribal Chief, he watched Roman’s back because that’s what family does. For three years he’s been in the mud and trenches with Roman, because he believed in him, believed he could lead the company and family. But Roman broke the family, and now Jey is going to do what he has to do. Roman is the one who broke the family, the Bloodline, and Jimmy, and it’s all Roman’s fault. Roman tells everyone to shut up, he’s not going to stand here and get blamed for Jey’s mistakes. As soon as Jimmy got hurt Jey asked for a title shot, because he’s selfish. Three years ago Jey became the right hand man because Jimmy was hurt, if Jimmy hadn’t been hurt then Jey never would have had a chance. And Jey still doesn’t get it, he’s going to be all alone. Jey screwed Jimmy, and Solo loves and respects Roman more than Jey, so when Roman wins Jey is done, not a part of the history or legacy he’s making. But hypothetically if Jey wins, he gets the belt, the lei, and everything else that Roman has. But even if he’s not Tribal Chief, he’s still Roman Reigns and can do what he wants to do. But Jey will be alone, and Jey can’t beat Roman so he wants to know what Jey’s thinking. Jey doesn’t respond, just stares down Roman as Roman starts to lose his cool, then Jey says he already beat Roman. He pinned him, the only one to do so in the last three years, and at SummerSlam he’s going to do it again, then Jey struts off. Roman and Jey continue to have incredible chemistry on the mic and in the ring.

A recap of the two fatal 4-way matches from the last couple of weeks follows then we get a minor hype package for Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. Rey then heads to the ring, his match with Santos Escobar will be up after this break.

Post break Jey Uso walks in the back and finds Grayson Waller. Waller says Jey probably loses at SummerSlam but either way he wants Jey on the Grayson Waller Effect. Jey laughs with him then punches him in the face for calling him “little Jey”. Well we know what Jey’s doing later tonight I guess.

Back to the ring and here comes Santos Escobar.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

We get a handshake and they share words in Spanish before circling and tying up. Santos with a school boy for 1, Rey counters into an arm wringer. Takedown from Santos then he ties up Rey in a modified Trailer Hitch. OK, we see Theory up in a sky box all alone, so no interference I suppose. Now please stop showing Theory, no one cares, let’s just focus on the match please. Santos with a mat return then a leg kick. Rey responds with a slap, Santos slaps him back and they hit the ropes with Santos avoiding a 619 but Rey then dives onto him to send us to break.

Santos is sent to the apron as we come back, then Rey slams him back into the ring. Rey gets sent to the apron then climbs the ropes for a seated senton then a springboard crossbody for 2. Stop. Showing. Theory, no one cares. Santos hits a flying headbutt, then another one and he follows with a corner charge then lands a kick. Santos up top and hits his own flying crossbody for 2. Kick from Rey, then a Sunset Flip, almost a Manami Roll, but only 2. Santos lands a tilt a whirl backbreaker to take over. Santos tries to catapult Rey into the corner, Rey lands on his feet though and winds up on the shoulders of Santos, they tumble to the floor but Santos keeps Rey in the Electric Chair position but Rey counters into a hurricanrana to send Santos into the ring apron. Rey tries a front first baseball slide but misses and eats the mat. Santos then heads into the ring to hit a nice suicide dive and send us to another break.

We come back to a doctor checking on Rey. It seems like Rey banged his head when taking that suicide dive from Santos. Not sure how legit this is, but the ref waves the match as Rey can’t continue so Santos wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: If that was a worked ending it took all the air out of this match, which had been cooking pretty nicely. If that wasn’t a work we can only hope Rey’s alright.

Rey and Santos hug post match, then Santos and Theory stare at each other.

In the back Kayla talks with Bianca Belair, she says the numbers don’t favor anyone in a triple threat situation. Scott Steiner disagrees. Anyway Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville show up and whine about not being celebrated. Green mocks Poochie trying for a face turn, and Belair wants a match. Anyway here’s Poochie and she wants to team with Belair to take on Green and Sonya. Belair doesn’t want to tag with Charlotte, but Charlotte still wants to and since she always gets her way she wanders off to find Adam Pearce. That whole thing sends us to break.

