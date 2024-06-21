Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, sorry again about last week but a large power outage hit my area and I couldn’t cover the episode. Many thanks to Jeremy for being so understanding. CM Punk will be on hand, because Chicago I guess. Drew McIntyre quit on Monday so we’ll see if he shows up at all to torment Punk in his hometown. The Wyatt Tribute Band, known more as the Wyatt Sick6, debuted on RAW and I’m personally still a little conflicted about this whole thing but tonight they could show up on Smackdown to make their presence felt again. Elsewhere on the card it’s time to start qualifying for Money in the Bank, so we’ll have Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade in one match with Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes in the other. WWE has filed to trademark Caesar Sikoa so one has to imagine Solo Sikoa will get a name change as he keeps looking to take over the Bloodline and we’re still waiting on Jacob Fatu who will probably be going by Talla Tonga, again that’s assuming the legal filings bear fruit. But with respect to the Bloodline stuff, Cody Rhodes will be on hand and we have to assume more hostilities are coming between those parties. We could have LA Knight vs. Logan Paul tonight in at least some kind of confrontation. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are no longer tag team champs so we’ll see what’s in store for both of them going forward. Bayley has to deal with Nia Jax, and bless her that’ll be a tall order. AJ Styles is in limbo again after quitting against Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton hasn’t been seen much over the last month, Baron Corbin is on this roster so he’ll show up somewhere and some point as well. We’re on the heels of the PPV so let’s see what narrative seeds get planted tonight.

