Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, SummerSlam is in the rear view mirror and now begins the build towards Bash in Berlin with tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Really the next major event is Survivor Series in November but there’s a few events between now and then, so until given reason to treat Bash as a B tier event let’s give it the benefit of the doubt. The biggest thing coming out of SummerSlam was the return of our Tribal Chief, the Only Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Roman returned and saved Cody Rhodes, and conquering hero Roman had a darn good moment. Now the question is if he can sustain that, my guess is yes. Speaking of questions we’re waiting on an update to the star of the Bloodline 2.0 Jacob Fatu. Fatu appeared to injure his right foot/ankle/lower shin just before Roman’s return and while it would make total booking sense to keep Fatu and Roman from interacting it’s possible Fatu did bang himself up a bit as well. Hopefully some light will be shed on that soon, especially since Fatu is half of the tag team champions alongside Tama Tonga. Solo Sikoa might have something to say about Roman’s return, probably in the form of a video package since he’s passable in that format. But who might side with Roman now that he’s back, if anyone, remains a mystery as does if/when Jimmy or Jey Uso can be brought back into the fold to battle Solo’s regime. Cody Rhodes did retain the undisputed WWE title but now needs a new challenger, assuming the Bloodline stuff stays within itself for a while at least. AJ Styles is probably due to return to action now that we’re past SummerSlam, but that’s just a guess. LA Knight won the US title but professional scumbag and alleged scam artist Logan Paul might still want a rematch. Nia Jax won the women’s title so we’ll see what she gets up to, ditto Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill after Blair Davenport cost them the tag team belts last week. Carmelo Hayes is being presented as a little bit of a bust after losing a few matches to Andrade, if he’s going to turn that around now would be a good time to start. Still no sign of Shinsuke Nakamura or Giovanni Vinci for that matter. Things after a major event always feel a little up in the air, so let’s get to the action and see what’s in store for us.

