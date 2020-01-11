Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 1.10.20

Miz TV : Miz does his intro and people have said he changed last week. He says he just had a bad day, and didn’t want to smile and that’s why he attacked Kofi. His temper got the best of him and he apologizes to Kofi. The Fiend has put him through a lot, he failed to beat him and the only good thing to happen was the return of his guest, John Morrison. He gets welcome back chants, and Miz says this is awesome while putting them over as a great tag team, leading to a Morrison video package. Miz welcomes him back and Morrison is glad to be back. They filmed a WWE Chronicle for his return, but he saw what Miz was going through and he felt he needed to be here for Miz. They talked last week and he realized, he’s disappointed in the fans. His friend has one bad day and you trash him. Miz has worked hard for 15-years, he became WWE Champion, and is only his dad’s fifth favorite wrestler. The fans don’t get it, Miz does what he does for you and the fans don’t understand because they’ve never been in the ring. New Day arrives and Kofi asks who Miz is trying to fool? You’re trying to blame the fans, Big E doesn’t accept his apology and bashes his acting. Kofi would have respected him if he would have stopped at he had a bad day. That would have been respectable. Miz respects Kofi was WWE champion for 6 months, and the 6 seconds it took him to lose it and smile about it. He then talks about Kofi not going back after it, and Kofi says it was 8 seconds, and Miz has changed from cool Miz to annoying Miz. The people are right when they say he sucks.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz : Big E & Morrison are on commentary. They lockup and work into counters, Kofi lands kicks and grounds Miz. Kofi follows with a dropkick and Miz cuts him off until Kofi cradles him for 2 after a sloppy counter exchange. Miz takes control with kicks, covering for 2. He grounds the action, follows with a shoulder tackle, but Kofi hits a back elbow and dumps Miz. The suicide dive follows, and Miz then shoves him into Big E. Post break and Kofi hits a belly to back suplex on Miz. He follows with chops, a clothesline and the boom drop. Trouble in paradise is countered, Miz attacks the knee but Kofi battles back with a high cross for 2. DDT by Miz and that gets 2. Miz follows with kicks, Kofi counters and cradles Miz for 2. SOS follows for 2 again. Miz goes back to the knee, hits knee strikes until Kofi cuts him off. Miz quickly cuts him off, locks on the figure four and Kofi makes the ropes and spills to the floor. Miz argues with Big E, Morrison attacks and Miz huts the skull crushing finale for the win. The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston @ 11:30 via pin

-Firefly Funhouse time. Bray says he loves us and that love is special. But the Fiend doesn’t love Daniel Bryan, because he’s been naughty and he’s in trouble at the Rumble. The Fiend wants to hurt you now. “I love you, not you Daniel.”

– Mandy & Sonya talk as Mandy prepares for her match. Mandy says she has to take care of something first and grabs a cake, presumably for Otis.

– Elias arrives and it’s song time. He sings about the Rumble, running down the field and proclaims he will win it.

– Heavy Machinery talk as Mandy arrives. She gives Otis a cake that she made him, and it says “I’m sorry.”

Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose : Nikki & Sonya are at ringside. They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again, they trade shoulder tackles, push and shove and then talk shit until Alexa slaps her. She follows with kicks, slaps her again and Mandy fires back. Alexa fires back with a slap and dumps Mandy. She follows with a dropkick and Nikki & Sonya fight as Mandy hits the running knee strike for 2. Mandy chokes her out in the ropes, and then grounds things. Alexa fires back, escapes and they trade. They work into a double down. and then Alexa fires up with clotheslines, slaps and the double knees moonsault. Otis arrives and Mandy cradles Alexa for the win. Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss @ 4:05 via pin

– Bayley arrives on the screen and says Banks isn’t here tonight because she’s finishing her rap album in LA. Lacey says Banks is too busy while Lacey is always ready to fight. Lacey challenges Bayley to take Banks’ place, and to put the title on the line. Bayley refuses and Lacey heads backstage. Bayley attacks and they brawl as Bayley bats her don and tells her to go home and put on her mom jeans. Lacey fights back and they get separated.