Jon Moxley Beats Bryan Danielson At AEW Revolution, William Regal Debuts (Clips)
Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson beat each other to a pulp at AEW Revolution both during and after their match, leading to an appearance from William Regal. Moxley defeated Danielson after a hard-hitting bout, pinning him in 21 minutes.
After the match, the two weren’t satisfied and continued to attack each other, leading to referees coming out to break it up. Regal then eventually came down into the ring, slapping both Moxley and Danielson and making them shake hands. You can see clips from the match below.
Regal is making his first appearance since he was released from his WWE contract on January 5th. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
The #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson is here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/dIiQXxlNLN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
MOX is here at #AEWRevolution and we are LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/LeF3gCYosB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
WE WANT VIOLENCE! It's @JonMoxley vs. @BryanDanielson at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/7ivqiHWeog
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
These two are no strangers to each other! @JonMoxley and @BryanDanielson brawling on the outside! #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/FEH1ss3JzB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@JonMoxley absolutely flooring #TheAmericanDragon! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/U0Q4bdQLoA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Blood seemingly making submission holds extremely difficult! @JonMoxley vs. @BryanDanielson at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/xzvSEsReKq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
The #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson is so close to finishing @JonMoxley right now! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/7MnEX8WZxG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
