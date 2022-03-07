Jon Moxley Beats Bryan Danielson At AEW Revolution, William Regal Debuts (Clips)

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson beat each other to a pulp at AEW Revolution both during and after their match, leading to an appearance from William Regal. Moxley defeated Danielson after a hard-hitting bout, pinning him in 21 minutes.

After the match, the two weren’t satisfied and continued to attack each other, leading to referees coming out to break it up. Regal then eventually came down into the ring, slapping both Moxley and Danielson and making them shake hands. You can see clips from the match below.

Regal is making his first appearance since he was released from his WWE contract on January 5th. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

