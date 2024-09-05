Jon Moxley Tells Darby Allin ‘The Clock Is Ticking’ On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley delivered a message to Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite, noting that the “clock is ticking” for them to talk. Moxley made his return on last week’s episode of Dynamite and said he wanted to talk to Allin, but he has yet to be able to have that meeting. On this week’s show, Moxley came to the ring and cut a promo noting that he wondered whether Moxley was out there.

Moxley talked about how he wrestled Darby as a young kid years ago and while ALlin stood no chance, he showed no fear. Moxley said that he knew Allin was special then and still thinks so, noting how Allin plays the game with reckless abandon the way it should be. He then said that he wants to talk to Allin and said the clock is ticking, and if Allin didn’t make it easy on him he would apply pressure.