Jon Moxley Explains That He’s ‘Building and Creating’ in AEW

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley discussed his vision for helping AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jon Moxley on his vision for AEW: “Idiots destroy things. Children destroy things. What we are doing is building and creating. There’s a very basic, narrow-minded way of looking at things. It’s a quick reaction to an unexpected stimulus. And I understand, but hopefully, more people see the clearer picture as time goes on.”

On AEW growing too fast too soon: “If the branch grows out of the dirt before it’s ready, it will not have the structural integrity to hold the fruit that it bears/ Crawl, walk, run. And maybe we went from a certain cadence of walk, and tried to jump into a run, and things got a little bit out of balance.”

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship later tonight at AEW Full Gear 2024 against Orange Cassidy. Tonight’s card is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.