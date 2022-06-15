wrestling / News
Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi Go Face to Face On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi will have a face-to-face confrontation on this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two stars, who will compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the interim AEW World Championship, will appear opposite each other on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page
* Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood
* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker
* Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. The Plaintiffs
* Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi face-to-face confrontation
Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the @AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time@JonMoxley + @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!#RoadRager Live tomorrow on@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/aKx3LVPpxo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022