Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi Go Face to Face On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi will have a face-to-face confrontation on this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two stars, who will compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the interim AEW World Championship, will appear opposite each other on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. The Plaintiffs

* Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi face-to-face confrontation