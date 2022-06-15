wrestling / News

Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi Go Face to Face On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi will have a face-to-face confrontation on this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two stars, who will compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the interim AEW World Championship, will appear opposite each other on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page
* Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood
* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker
* Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. The Plaintiffs
* Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi face-to-face confrontation

