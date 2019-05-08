Jon Moxley Joins Cast Of MMA Movie Cagefighter, Christian Producing

Deadline reports that Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose (real name Jonathan Good), has joined the cast of the MMA action movie Cagefighter, which is currently in pre-production. The film follows a celebrated MMA champion who loses a promoted match to a pro wrestler in his crossover debut in MMA. After being humiliated, he has to work his way to the top and earn his spot for a rematch.

The film also stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza, Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. It will be directed by Jesse Quinones. Christian will executive produce with Lorianne Hall, Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak producing.