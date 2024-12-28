Jon Moxley Puts An End To AEW Rampage To Close Series Finale

Jon Moxley showed up on the final episode of Rampage to put an end to the show. Friday’s series finale closed with Moxley busted into the production room following a brawl between the Death Riders and several AEW stars. Moxley demanded to know who was responsible and berated the producers, saying that he would put an end to the chaos in AEW but was putting an end to Rampage now. He ordered the producers to “cut it right now” and the show went to black.

Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at Worlds End against Jay White, Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy.