Jon Moxley Puts An End To AEW Rampage To Close Series Finale
Jon Moxley showed up on the final episode of Rampage to put an end to the show. Friday’s series finale closed with Moxley busted into the production room following a brawl between the Death Riders and several AEW stars. Moxley demanded to know who was responsible and berated the producers, saying that he would put an end to the chaos in AEW but was putting an end to Rampage now. He ordered the producers to “cut it right now” and the show went to black.
Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at Worlds End against Jay White, Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is putting an END to Rampage as we know it!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/LBdrRoYWUG
December 28, 2024
