Jon Moxley Says Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Will be a ‘Very Special’ Show

Jon Moxley is talking up tonight’s Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite, promising that it will be a “very special show.” Tonight’s special Fright Night-themed episode airs live on TBS, and Moxley talked it up in an interview with Youngstown Radio.

“I’ve done the sales pitch many, many times in my life,” Moxley said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I go ‘Hey, come down to Saturday night,’ whatever. ‘92.6,’ and then ‘102.8. Hey, it’s gonna be great.’ And you just repeat that same thing over and over. I’ve done that a million times. I’m not going to lie and say that I haven’t.”

He continued, “But this is no B.S. sales pitch. When Jon Moxley, when me and my compatriots, when we make a promise, when the words come out of my mouth, nothing comes out of my mouth except the truth. I don’t got any time for anything else. Wednesday will be a very special show.”

Tonight’s show has the following card:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

If Private Party loses, their team will end.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

* Orange Cassidy is live

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page