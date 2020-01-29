wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho Announced For AEW Revolution

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution

– It’s official: Jon Moxley will get his AEW World Title shot against Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. AEW announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Jericho will defend his title against Moxley at the PPV on February 29th in Chicago, Illinois.

Moxley defeated PAC to become the #1 contender to Jericho’s championship on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He is set to address Jericho and their match at Revolution on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading