Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara Set For Next Week’s AEW Bash at the Beach

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has set a match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara for next week’s Bash at the Beach episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Thursday via Twitter stemming from Moxley’s refusal to join the Inner Circle on this week’s episode and assault of Guevara and Chris Jericho.

The Bash-themed Dynamite airs from Miami, Florida next Wednesday live on TNT.

