Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara Set For Next Week’s AEW Bash at the Beach
January 9, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has set a match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara for next week’s Bash at the Beach episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Thursday via Twitter stemming from Moxley’s refusal to join the Inner Circle on this week’s episode and assault of Guevara and Chris Jericho.
The Bash-themed Dynamite airs from Miami, Florida next Wednesday live on TNT.
Just signed for Next Wednesday, January 15th’s #AEW’s Bash at the Beach LIVE from Miami … @sammyguevara vs @JonMoxley … get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/8z2Esl8zZn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 10, 2020
