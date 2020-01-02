Jon Moxley’s Decision, Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced some matches and segments for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley’s decision of whether to join the Inner Circle and more. Announced for the show in Southaven, Mississippi on next Wednesday are:

* Jon Moxley gives Chris Jericho his decision about joining the Inner Circle.

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Kris Statlander

* Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Private Party

* A Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling