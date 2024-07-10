– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman criticized the Wyatt Sick6 members taking a photo with a fan at Whataburger in public. Coachman criticized the talents for not traveling separately. He also criticized Dominik Mysterio for sharing photos from his actual real-life wedding, when he’s in the midst of a love triangle storyline with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Coachman on the Wyatt Sick6 not traveling separately: “First of all, why are all six of you in the same place? Travel separately. Make it so when you show up to a hotel, you don’t see everybody…Play into that character that everybody wishes that they have one shot of doing in pro wrestling. If you get one gimmick that hits, look at any of the big stars. You get that one gimmick, all of a sudden, Stone Cold, Taker, whatever it is. Why would you ruin that after night one?”

On Dominik Mysterio posting photos from his wedding: “And I was thinking about that with Dom. You have all of these storylines about he can’t turn down Liv. Liv’s so sensual, so…borderline sexual type of storyline, and then you’re leading up to it. Then you post pictures of your wedding with your real life wife? It doesn’t make any sense to me. I would never do it.”

Rhea Ripley also recently got married in real life last month to her longtime boyfriend Buddy Matthews. She also shared photos from her wedding on social media. You can see the photo that surfaced on social media of the Wyatt Sick6 in public below: