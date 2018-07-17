Jonathan Coachman Explains Why Brock Lesnar Shoved Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

– Jonathan Coachman spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226 and his shove of Daniel Cormier. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why Lesnar shoved Cormier: “This is a true story before we get too far away from it. I kinda say this not to take a dig at people who say ‘I’ve got these rumors, I got these real stories.’ I got this from a direct source, this is 100% fact. When Brock Lesnar came into the Octagon and he shoved Daniel Cormier, I said to my source who I was talking to — who was there and was backstage. I said, ‘man [Lesnar and Cormier] had to have talked about that. They had to have.’ He was like, ‘[Lesnar] was so pissed because Cormier made it so WWE.’ Brock was so mad that he did it that way. That shove was real, it wasn’t planned, it wasn’t talked about. Him [Lesnar] coming in [the cage] was, but the shove that everyone says was so WWE — Brock didn’t want it that way. Brock wanted it just on that fine line.'”

On Cormier’s callout being planned: “It was planned out that way that whoever won would call Brock in. Normally on a normal fight of that magnitude, you interview the winner and then the loser will stay and get interviewed. So I was hoping that Joe Rogan would say, ‘Oh Brock, you just said that about Stipe.’ It wasn’t planned that way, so Stipe was long gone.”