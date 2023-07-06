Jonathan Coachman Mocks AEW Fans After Collision Rating Drops, Dax Harwood Responds

In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Coachman mocked the AEW fanbase after it was revealed that ratings and viewership dropped again for week three of AEW Collision.

He wrote: “What do I know. Been out of the business too long. You don’t know AEW fans. You’re an idiot-just watch Tony will show you. Let me repeat myself for those except Kyle who clearly listened m- wrestling shoes do not work on Saturdays. Never have. Never will. Now you all can try and come up with something else but try and understand some of us who are in the business kind of know what we are talking about. All that said I would never float about being right and an entire fan base being wrong. Not my style.”

This got a lengthy response from Dax Harwood, who wrote: “Hey Coach. We’re trying to build a brand. It will take time; we understand that. Hopefully you do too! This roster absolutely loves wrestling. Like, an entity. LOVES it. I know you probably can’t relate to that. Will this Saturday night tv show endeavor work? Who knows. What I do know is, we’ll all work our asses off to MAKE it work. I hope you, & people like you, give us an opportunity to show you, professional wrestling IS alive. I know you know how Monday nights work, but maybe you’ll give us more than 3 weeks to make this work. If not, you’re more than welcome to tell me I’m wrong. What I’m not wrong about is, wrestling fans love wrestling. And we’ll always work to make them proud. Give us a chance.”

Coach noted later that he was not mocking AEW or its talent, but instead fans who doubted him when he said Collision wouldn’t perform well.

