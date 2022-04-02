Jonathan Gresham Unifies World Title at ROH Supercard of Honor

Jonathan Gresham emerged from the battle ROH Champions at Supercard of Honor as the last man standing. Gresham defeated Bandido on tonight’s PPV to unify his title reign with Bandido’s Original ROH World Title. You can see some clips from the match below.

Gresham won the World Title at Final Battle in December and has been defending it at independent shows since. You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.