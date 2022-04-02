wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Unifies World Title at ROH Supercard of Honor
Jonathan Gresham emerged from the battle ROH Champions at Supercard of Honor as the last man standing. Gresham defeated Bandido on tonight’s PPV to unify his title reign with Bandido’s Original ROH World Title. You can see some clips from the match below.
Gresham won the World Title at Final Battle in December and has been defending it at independent shows since. You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.
Octopus Stretch is in! @TheJonGresham cranking on the submission! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/w8YvcrX5yx
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@BandidoWrestler defying all kinds of physics here at #ROH #SupercardofHonor! Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/FHxvnUrezT
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@mexwarrior just pushed @Bandidowrestler out of the way! What a main event here at #ROH #SupercardofHonor! Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/lkXI44QPr3
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Real honor shown by @Bandidowrestler as he demands that @mexwarrior gets sent to the back! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/BLkaIgXs2q
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@Bandidowrestler firing on all cylinders! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/mE5Vr1ul4Q
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Your undisputed #ROH World Champion is @TheJonGresham after this incredible main event here at #SupercardofHonor LIVE from Dallas, Texas! Watch on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/26Vf9K4WgD
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
