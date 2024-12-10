wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham vs. Frankie Kazarian Set for TNA Countdown to Final Resolution

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Final Resolution Jonathan Gresham vs Frankie Kazarian Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham will face Frankie Kazarian in a singles bout for the TNA Countdown to Final Resolution pre-show on December 13. The show will stream live on TNA+ at 7:30 pm EST. The event will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Frankie Kazarian, Jonathan Gresham, TNA Final Resolution, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading