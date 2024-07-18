Jordynne Grace Says Her Dream Is An NXT vs. TNA Worlds Collide PPV

Jordynne Grace hopes that the WWE and TNA partnership leads to a Worlds Collide-style PPV. Grace helped kick off the crossover between the two companies when she challenges Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground and has defended the Knockouts Title against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame on TNA TV. She recently spoke with Sports Illustrated promoting Slammiversary and weighed in on the crossover thus far. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On the crossover thus far: “There wasn’t any TNA talent on the last NXT pay-per-view, but we did have a very important moment. Right after Ethan Page won the title, and the second before Heatwave went off the air, you saw that clip of Joe Hendry. If you blinked, you would have missed it. That was a very unique and special way to incorporate TNA into the NXT event.”

On her dream crossover event: “I’ve mentioned this before–my big dream is to have a Worlds Collide pay-per-view. I think that’s going to be a slow build, and the world probably isn’t ready, but when it happens, they’re going to see TNA beat NXT.”