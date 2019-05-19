wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Says She’s Happy to Call Impact Home For ‘Years to Come’
– Jordynne Grace appears to have possibly signed a new contact with Impact after a report said the company was “scrambling” to locker her into a deal. Grace posted to Twitter, as you can see below, to note that she is “happy to officially call [Impact] home for years to come.”
This comes following a report by PWInsider over the weekend that Grace never actually signed a contract that she was given by Impact last year, and that the company had not had her under contract. Grace doesn’t deny the reports, saying that she has been presented with “many paths” over the last twenty-four hours but that she feels like she belongs in Impact.
Sometimes happiness isn’t a feeling. It’s a decision.
Many paths have been placed in front of me during the past 24 hours, but just one place I feel I truly belong.
Happy to officially call @IMPACTWRESTLING home for years to come. pic.twitter.com/Pb53dz3vET
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 19, 2019
Exposure and money are absolutely worthless if you aren’t happy.
I’ll never apologize for putting my contentment first.
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 19, 2019
