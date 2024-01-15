wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Takes Photo With Bayley and Mercedes Mone
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bayley and Mercedes Mone attended TNA Hard to Kill this past weekend. The two ended up backstage, as new TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace posted a photo with the pair on Twitter.
She wrote: “Women supporting women is my favorite. I may have won the title, but don’t think @TheTrinity_Fatu
can ever really lose with friends like these in her corner.”
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 15, 2024