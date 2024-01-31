– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace spoke about competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, along with the positive comments Bayley and Chief Creative Officer Triple H made at the post-show press conference. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jordynne Grace on Bayley’s positive comments about her during the press conference: “I don’t have words for it to be honest. If you had told me this was going to happen two weeks ago, I would have said, ‘You’re absolutely insane.’ I think Bayley is an amazing wrestler and she is so much nicer in person than I could have ever imagined. For her to be saying nice things about me, and for Triple H of all people to be saying nice things about me it’s completely surreal.”

On her sister texting her about Triple H praising her: “She was like, ‘I can’t believe Triple H is talking about you and saying that you’re amazing and all these things,’ and I was just like, ‘We’re on the same page because I genuinely can’t believe it either. [It was an] out-of-body experience.”\