Josh Alexander Says Cody Rhodes is ‘Giving’ and ‘Genuine,’ Details How Cody Helped His Son

In an interview with the Johnny I Pro Show (via Fightful), TNA’s Josh Alexander praised Cody Rhodes, calling him a very giving and genuine person. He also detailed how Rhodes helped his son attend Money in the Bank back in July.

He said: “He’s just so giving. Awesome experience [working with him]. Great wrestler, great guy. You meet that guy, and for the first few times I met him, I’m just like, ‘This has to be pretend.’ He’s too nice. [Laughs] You know what I mean? This has to be a facade to be like, ‘I’m the nicest guy in wrestling,’ and all of a sudden, he’s gonna screw you somehow, but it’s completely genuine. I brought my son to SmackDown and to Money in the Bank, and now with the working relationship between TNA and WWE, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can go. If everybody else is going, I can take my son to a show because he’s obsessed with wrestling.’ So I take him, and Trinity [Naomi], we text her, ‘We’re here. Have a good match.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, come to the back.’

We get grabbed by security, we’re in one of the floor seats because we got free tickets from a friend of mine. We’re walking to the back with security, we pull back the curtain, and Jett, I bought him a World Heavyweight Championship replica. He’s like, ‘Daddy, hold this.’ He puts it in my hand, and I’m like, ‘No, take this back. I’m not walking in the back holding this pretend belt, dude.’ [Laughs] He’s not taking it, so I have to wrap it around him, like I’m not walking in the back holding this replica title. But I walk to the back, I’m standing right by Gorilla, waiting for Trinity to come back. She had a post-show match, [a dark match], and I’m waiting for her to come back so we can say what’s up to her, and Cody runs up to me right away, gives me a big hug. It was like he saw me yesterday. I’m like, I’ve seen him twice at Alpha-1, I’ve worked with him twice. We all are familiar with each other through social media and all this other stuff, but we haven’t really spoken. He’s like, ‘You want to come tomorrow?’ I’m like, ‘Ah, I don’t know, man. We had no intention.’ I look down at my son, Jett, and Jett looks at me. He goes, ‘We’re going to Money in the Bank?’ He’s like, ‘Text me if you want tickets.’ He walks away, and I only had his number from 2016, and I got back to the hotel. I text him, ‘That offer good?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ Same number from 2016, and he got us fourth row tickets for Money in the Bank. My son had the time of his life because of the generosity of Cody Rhodes.“