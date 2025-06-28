Josh Alexander Discusses What He Learned From His Neck Injury

– Speaking to RJ City on Hey! (EW), AEW star Josh Alexander discussed overcoming a debilitating neck injury. Back in 2015, Alexander had to temporarily retire from wrestling after suffering a broken neck. He discussed the topic with RJ City. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Josh Alexander on what he learned from his neck injury: “To wait and actually rehab it because I came back after six weeks, I didn’t really listen to doctors too much obviously…but the doctor told me I had to stop wrestling.”

On waking up after his neck surgery: “Well I woke up from surgery and told me he didn’t have to fuse the second level. He was like ‘yeah it wasn’t as bad’ and I was just like ‘oh wow.’ He’s like ‘you can go back to wrestling, just actually rehab this time.”