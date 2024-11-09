wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Added to Bloodsport XII
November 9, 2024 | Posted by
Josh Barnett has announced that Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey will have a match at Bloodsport XII later this month. The event happens in Jersey City, NJ on November 24. Here’s the updated lineup:
* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander
It's been 4 years since the "Walking Weapon" made his Bloodsport debut and here to welcome him is KO artist, "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
These two have faced each other, one on one, seven times prior….but never like this. Bloodsport is a place like no other.
Everything that's… pic.twitter.com/7XC0QCizlV
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 9, 2024