Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Added to Bloodsport XII

Josh Barnett has announced that Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey will have a match at Bloodsport XII later this month. The event happens in Jersey City, NJ on November 24. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander