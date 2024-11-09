wrestling / News

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Added to Bloodsport XII

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport XII Image Credit: GCW

Josh Barnett has announced that Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey will have a match at Bloodsport XII later this month. The event happens in Jersey City, NJ on November 24. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

