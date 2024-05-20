wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Announces Date For Bloodsport XI
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI will take place this summer. Barnett posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that the 11th iteration of his wrestling series will take place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.
Bloodsport X took place on April 4th over WrestleMania 40 weekend.
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI
Brooklyn, NY
07/28@GCWrestling_ @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/uElQdBL3iE
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) May 20, 2024
