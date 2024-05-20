wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Announces Date For Bloodsport XI

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport XI Image Credit: Bloodsport

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI will take place this summer. Barnett posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that the 11th iteration of his wrestling series will take place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.

Bloodsport X took place on April 4th over WrestleMania 40 weekend.

