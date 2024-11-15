Josh Barnett Reflects On WWE Talent Working Bloodsport, Believes It Makes Them Better

A number of WWE talent have worked Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport shows, and Barnett believes it makes them better wrestlers. Shayna Baszler, Charlie Dempsey and the Creed Brothers have all worked Bloodsport events this year, and Barnett was asked about the situation in an interview on the Two-Man Power Trip, where he was asked if Bloodsport is an “easy booking” for WWE.

“I would never define it as easy,” Barnett said (h/t to Fightful). “I just think that through years of communicating with people in the WWE, with having not just Shayna [Baszler], even though she is one of my students, but a variety of wrestlers have either been trained by me, or while they’re in WWE were coming to get training from me, and developing relationships over time and showing myself to be someone that can be trusted with their talent. I think that’s just really what it comes down to. That’s not something I take lightly.”

He continued, “I know there’s no slight in saying ‘easy.’ But perhaps it’s because I do treat it so importantly that that’s why I’m allowed to use these athletes. I think that they see that what they get by being a part of Bloodsport makes them better. Even if they’re gonna go back to NXT or WWE or anywhere they’re gonna be, and maybe what they do resembles nothing like what they did in Bloodsport, and that’s okay, that doesn’t matter. But I know that they’re a better wrestler for being in that ring, and I believe that the WWE thinks the same way,” he said.

Dempsey and Karmen Petrovic are set to compete at Bloodsport XII, which takes place on November 24th and airs on TrillerTV+.