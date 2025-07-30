Josh Barnett Says He Was Originally Going To Face Goldberg At Bloodsport Bushido Last Year

Josh Barnett says the original main event of Bloodsport Bushido would have seen him battle Goldberg. Barnett’s event series held an event in June of 2024 and Barnett revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that the original plan would have seen the WWE Hall of Famer battle him. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Goldberg nearly coming to terms on the match: “When we did Bloodsport Bushido in Japan, the main event was me vs. Jon Moxley. In the creation of the event, the original main event was going to be me vs. Bill Goldberg. Me and Bill came to an agreement about it and we were trying to make it happen, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t something we could put together. We agreed on pretty much all the necessary items. He’s a very important man with a lot of obligations and contracts and all sorts of stuff. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make that match happen.”

On if he’d still like to have the match: “I don’t know. Anytime Bill decides that is something he wants to do, I’m there. He’s had an incredible career. Very lengthy, very storied. It would depend on him.”