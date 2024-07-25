wrestling / News
Josh Barnett vs. Bad Dude Tito Set For Bloodsport XI
Josh Barnett will be in action against Bad Dude Tito at his Bloodsport XI show. Barnett announced on Wednesday that he will battle Tito at the July 28th show in Brooklyn, New York.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Triller TV+, is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski
* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
* Heddi Karaoui vs. Brian Johnson
* Josh Barnett vs. Bad Tito Tito
*BLOODSPORT – THIS SUNDAY*
Just Signed:
BARNETT
v
BAD DUDE
Plus:
Baszler v Yamashita
Homicide v Santana
Bailey v Akira
Thatcher v Woods
Masha v Threat
J Creed v Makowski
B Creed v Filthy
Dempsey v Royce
Heddi v Mecca
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/hObPW9wzGc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Fine After Scary Bump
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Have Support From Online Fans
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Donovan Dijak Reflects on His Past Comments on CM Punk Going Backstage at WWE Raw