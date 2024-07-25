Josh Barnett vs. Bad Dude Tito Set For Bloodsport XI

Josh Barnett will be in action against Bad Dude Tito at his Bloodsport XI show. Barnett announced on Wednesday that he will battle Tito at the July 28th show in Brooklyn, New York.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Triller TV+, is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Heddi Karaoui vs. Brian Johnson

* Josh Barnett vs. Bad Tito Tito