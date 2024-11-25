wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII Results: Barnett Battles MVP, More
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII took place on Sunday night, with MVP taking on Barnett in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Lou Nixon def. Calvin Tankman
* David Modzmanashvili def. Matt Makowski
* Karmen Petrovic def. Sumie Sakai
* Dominic Garrini def. Kevin Ku
* Charlie Dempsey def. Tracey Williams
* Marina Shafir def. Jody Threat
* Masha Slamovich def. Li Ying Lee
* Royce Isaacs def. Myles Borne
* Josh Alexander def. Mike Bailey
* Josh Barnett def. MVP
Me 2 WWE 0
Deal with it#JBBSXII https://t.co/OmQGuw0zwq
— Royce Isaacs • ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) November 25, 2024
This dude is an absolute monster #JBBSXII #GCWBloodSport pic.twitter.com/B5NmGWHNyj
— Stephen (@Stephen69722414) November 25, 2024
