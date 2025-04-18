Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII Results: WWE Stars Win Their Matches, Gabe Kidd Beats Barnett

GCW held their event Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII last night at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Leyla Hirsch def. Jordan Blade via TKO

* Maika def. Karmen Petrovic via submission

* Charlie Dempsey def. Shinya Aoki via TKO

* Karrion Kross def. JR Kratos via submission

* Pete Dunne def. Timothy Thatcher via submission

* Natalya def. Miyu Yamashita via submission

* Tavion Heights def. Royce Isaacs via TKO

* Shayna Baszler def. Komani via TKO

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonathan Gresham via KO. The match went to a time limit draw, resulting in a five-minute overtime.

* Gabe Kidd def. Josh Barnett via TKO

Zack Sabre Jr KNOCKS OUT Jonathan Gresham with a vicious Penalty Kick to the face! 👊🩸 @zacksabrejr #JBBSXIII #Bloodsport • @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/oNW1VncLsP — S C H • 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) April 18, 2025