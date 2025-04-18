wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII Results: WWE Stars Win Their Matches, Gabe Kidd Beats Barnett
GCW held their event Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII last night at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Leyla Hirsch def. Jordan Blade via TKO
* Maika def. Karmen Petrovic via submission
* Charlie Dempsey def. Shinya Aoki via TKO
* Karrion Kross def. JR Kratos via submission
* Pete Dunne def. Timothy Thatcher via submission
* Natalya def. Miyu Yamashita via submission
* Tavion Heights def. Royce Isaacs via TKO
* Shayna Baszler def. Komani via TKO
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonathan Gresham via KO. The match went to a time limit draw, resulting in a five-minute overtime.
* Gabe Kidd def. Josh Barnett via TKO
Zack Sabre Jr KNOCKS OUT Jonathan Gresham with a vicious Penalty Kick to the face! 👊🩸 @zacksabrejr #JBBSXIII #Bloodsport • @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/oNW1VncLsP
— S C H • 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) April 18, 2025
MAIKA WINS #JBBSXIII pic.twitter.com/HZKsewHTpU
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) April 18, 2025
#JBBSXIII @Jordan_Blade92 pic.twitter.com/8oxLMRjWWv
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 18, 2025
One of the best Bloodsport match to date imo#JBBSXIII pic.twitter.com/76YLbYGqWk
— WrestleSlam_ID (@Wrstlslam_id) April 18, 2025
NWA Women’s Champion @KenziePaige_1 just attacked @NatbyNature after her victory at Bloodsport in Vegas 😱🩸#JBBSXIII #Bloodsport • @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/gsD7fkf0G8
— S C H • 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) April 18, 2025
I see you @realKILLERkross #JBBSXIII pic.twitter.com/Qty20DfCJV
— Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) April 18, 2025
