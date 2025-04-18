wrestling / News

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII Results: WWE Stars Win Their Matches, Gabe Kidd Beats Barnett

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Josh Barnett Gabe Kidd Bloodsport XIII Image Credit: GCW

GCW held their event Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII last night at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Leyla Hirsch def. Jordan Blade via TKO
* Maika def. Karmen Petrovic via submission
* Charlie Dempsey def. Shinya Aoki via TKO
* Karrion Kross def. JR Kratos via submission
* Pete Dunne def. Timothy Thatcher via submission
* Natalya def. Miyu Yamashita via submission
* Tavion Heights def. Royce Isaacs via TKO
* Shayna Baszler def. Komani via TKO
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonathan Gresham via KO. The match went to a time limit draw, resulting in a five-minute overtime.
* Gabe Kidd def. Josh Barnett via TKO

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bloodsport XIII, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading