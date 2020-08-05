wrestling / News
Josh Mathews Jokes About ‘Impact Underground’ Idea, Karl Anderson & Scott D’Amore Respond
Josh Mathews had a little fun at Raw’s expense, joking about the possibility of an “Impact Underground” segment on Tuesday. As noted, WWE debuted the Raw Underground segment last night which saw WWE talent compete in shoot fight-style bouts. The concept has been polarizing, to say the least, and Mathews took an opportunity for a little humor when referencing the Deonna Purrazzo/Jordynne Grace Impact feud.
Mathews posted, “It started after Matthews wrote to Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, “This one might need to be settled on #IMPACTUNDERGROUND Jk Jk.” That saw Karl Anderson react less than favorably to the “idea,” while Scott D’Amore called it the tweet that just win the night!”:
This one might need to be settled on #IMPACTUNDERGROUND
Jk Jk#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/8Rn3RkhhRl
— Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) August 5, 2020
Please, For the love of God, anything but that .. https://t.co/QJDTv9ugdG
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) August 5, 2020
I expect this from @THETOMMYDREAMER or but not a corporate VP or @IMPACTWRESTLING!
Welcome to the don’t give a F gang!
This tweet might just win the night!
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 5, 2020
I did say “JK JK” 🤭🤭😂🤣#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/oV1y0T5M9e
— Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) August 5, 2020
