Josh Mathews Says Impact Airing On AXS Is Different And Unique

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Josh Mathews spoke about Impact Wrestling moving to AXS TV and the unique opportunities that come with it. Here are highlights:

On Anthem purchasing AXS: “It was interesting being a part of Impact before then Anthem era as Anthem was our Canadian partner and I would talk to people a couple of times a month from the Toronto office to keep in touch. When everything went down with Billy Corgan on who would gain control, there was a lawsuit in Nashville and I went. Fast forward to [Anthem] taking over. We went to Toronto and we’re in this boardroom together, and where we are now, it’s been a wild ride. There’s been doubts along the way, but we’re in a great spot now.”

On the advantages of being on AXS TV: “Being here on AXS and having the flagship show air every Tuesday night is great. I think we’re gonna see more programming and different kinds of programming and that’s where I get to have fun in regards to sending concepts to Scott. ‘Hey, what if we do this? Or what if we get on the road and do this?’ So, it’s different and unique.”

On having more production elements for their show: “We have a great production team in Nashville that works super hard and don’t get the credit they deserve. But we get to play with more toys. It’s funny, studio shows have become the new in vogue thing and we’ve been doing studio shows for years. Bottom Line and Aftermath and all of those WWE shows and now everyone wants to do a studio show. In Nashville we didn’t have this, so it’s great to have those new toys to play with.”

On a possible crossover with WOW: “I think it’s too early to tell. Clearly we’re all on the same network now and two weeks ago Scott and I went over to WOW, watched their production, sat in the truck and experienced that. I happened to get there when Tessa was wrestling so I was able to see her work. I think there will be but it’s a matter of figuring all of that out. It was a matter of figuring out where we were gonna be, what time we were gonna be, what the show would look like. Now it’s time to kinda move on to what that next part looks like.”