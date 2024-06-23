wrestling / News

Juice Robinson Says AEW Doesn’t Recognize Him As Trios Champion, House of Black Have Future Trios Title Match

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Juice Robinson AEW Dynamite 10-18-23 Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Juice Robinson cut a promo complaining that AEW wouldn’t recognize him as a trios champion. He appeared with the Gunns, who are 2/3 of the actual trios champions (with Jay White) and said that the company won’t make give him credit. He also noted that the House of Black earned a future trios title match, although Buddy Matthews was hurt last week.

