Juice Robinson Says AEW Doesn’t Recognize Him As Trios Champion, House of Black Have Future Trios Title Match
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Juice Robinson cut a promo complaining that AEW wouldn’t recognize him as a trios champion. He appeared with the Gunns, who are 2/3 of the actual trios champions (with Jay White) and said that the company won’t make give him credit. He also noted that the House of Black earned a future trios title match, although Buddy Matthews was hurt last week.
