Juice Robinson Says He Plans To Take Wrestling More Seriously Going Forward

Juice Robinson has returned to AEW TV and says he plans to be a bit more seriously as he moves forward. Robinson made his return at AEW All In: Texas in the men’s Casino Gauntlet match, his first appearance since suffering an injury in the AEW Continental Classic. Robinson appeared on the latest Close-Up with Renee Paquette and during the conversation he talked about changing up his character on TV.

“Do I want to be the guy that fake dog pees on people or gyrates his hip or just screams profanities all the time?,” Robinson said (per Fightful). “You log on to the internet and you see how people feel about you and it’s like, ‘Do I want to be known as the Honeycomb mascot or the Geico Caveman?’ Is that why I got into this?”

He continued, “It’s not. I want to be the greatest wrestler I can be. I feel like the last couple of years, maybe I lost track of that. Maybe I wasn’t taking the business as seriously as I should be and as seriously as I will from here on out.”

Robinson appeared on last week’s AEW Collision and ended up brawling with Big Bill.