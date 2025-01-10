Julia Hart Details The Injury That She Suffered Last Year

Julia Hart recently returned to AEW television after a shoulder injury put her on the shelf back in April of last year. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Hart detailed her injury and her recovery process.

She said: “I tore my labrum in my right shoulder, that was the injury. I had surgery and then recovery was about three-ish months. Then I was pretty good around 3 months at the end of September. I could have technically came back if I wanted to, but it was just better that I wait and make sure that I’m a thousand percent ready to come back in the ring, especially because I’ve never been out with injury before. I was like ‘Oh gosh, that’s never happened to me, so I wonder what it’s like coming back.’ Then I get to work with Jamie Hayter as the first person coming back, who’s an amazing opponent and super hard-hitting. I was like ‘This is going to be really intense especially for my first match back.’ [It was all about] just really preparing, getting in the ring as much as I could, working out as much as I could, doing cardio leading to the match, and getting ready.“