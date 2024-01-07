Julia Hart Hopes to Have a Match at Wembley Stadium This Year

– Julia Hart recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed her goals for 2024. The reigning TBS Champion spoke on her desire to have a match at this year’s AEW All In: London at Wembley stadium (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would say, I really want to wrestle at Wembley [Stadium]. I think last year, I really wanted to be on the poster. [That] was like one of my goals, and to be on a pay-per-view, and I’ve done those. This year I’m like, ‘I might as well just think big because it’s possible.'”

Julia Hart defended her title against Abadon last month at AEW Worlds End, which aired live on pay-per-view. AEW returns to Wembley Stadium on August 25 for AEW All In: London 2024.