– All Japan Pro Wrestling has a New Triple Crown Champion. In the main event of today’s AJPW New Year’s Eve 2024 event, Jun Saito beat Davey Boy Smith Jr., capturing the championship. The event was held at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium #2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Smith previously won the title from Yuma Aoyagi on November 4. His title reign lasted for 57 days. You can view clips and highlights from the title bout below: