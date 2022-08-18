Jungle Boy On The Best Advice His Father Gave Him, Taking It To Heart

Jungle Boy is the son of the late actor Luke Perry, and he recently revealed what the best advice he ever received from his father was. Perry was notably supportive of his son’s career and their connection has been mentioned on AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy discussed his dad in an interview on Steven’s Wrestling Journey, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the best advice his dad gave him: “I think the best advice that my dad gave me, I guess it applies to work, it applies to everything, he always used to tell my sister and I before he dropped us off at school, was ‘The most important thing you can do is to be as nice as you can to as many people as you can.’ And I think, whether it’s work or just your life or whatever, I think it’s just a good kind of thing to live your life by.”

On taking that advice to heart: “There’s so much negativity out there, so many bad things happen all the time. When you can, I think it’s good to be positive, to be nice to people, because everyone’s going through stuff. I’m not perfect, I definitely have people that I don’t like. But I try for the most part to be as nice as I can be to everyone.”