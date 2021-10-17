Junior Dos Santos Calls Out Roman Reigns Over His Recent Interview

In an interview posted earlier this week with Complex, Roman Reigns spoke negatively of AEW, claiming that he doesn’t see them as competition and he would “pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem.” Junior Dos Santos, who made his in-ring debut for AEW last night on Rampage, took exception to this.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hey @WWERomanReigns I heard your interview. Please send the address of this club you will throw me and my little brothers out of #AEW.”

Reigns has yet to respond.