Justin Roberts Discusses Announcing Brock Lesnar Beating The Undertaker

Justin Roberts recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast and spoke on announcing Brock Lesnar’s victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 (via Wrestling Inc). With a long career as a ring announcer, Roberts has called matches for a Who’s Who of industry performers, but the Lesnar/Undertaker match stands out for him.

“I’d say my biggest announcement in WWE was Brock [Lesnar] beating Taker for the streak.That was the biggest announcement I ever made that got the smallest reaction,” Roberts stated. His first impression when given the official call was that some sort of error had occured in the match.

“My stomach dropped. I was just in doubt, and so it was very uncomfortable,” Roberts continued, “and then I get a cue a minute later and I go, ‘The winner of this match, Brock Lesnar.’ And it was an uncomfortable announcement.”

Roberts remembers a shocking lack of response from the spectators in the moment. “Everybody, including myself — it was just disbelief,” he concluded. You can listen to the full episode with further stories from wrestling history below.