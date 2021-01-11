Justin Roberts On The Importance of AEW Dark, Says He’d Like A Show With 20 Matches

In a post on Instagram, AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts spoke about why AEW Dark is important and said that he wouldn’t mind a show with twenty matches.

He wrote: “There were times when it was 3 matches, there are times when there are 16 matches. I’m not against having 20. @AEWDark is one of my very favorite shows that I’ve been a part of. Like house shows in the past, I love that AEW talent has the opportunity to try new moves/gear/entrances etc, show management what they can do and get reps. Myself included, as I still try new announcements and watch everything back to growing as an announcer.

The independent scene has been hurt by Covid and AEW has used Dark to give SO many independent talents the opportunity to Get in the ring and work. Earn a paycheck. Get to show AEW who they are and what they have to offer. The opportunity to work with and for experienced talent and coaches who can and will do everything to help them improve. Be seen by a large audience, show the world what they can do and get their name out there!

There are so many talented wrestlers who appear on AEW Dark and I love that this platform exists. Tune in and see the stars of today and tomorrow. Learn about them from the incredible duo of @shutupexcalibur and @officialtaz13, while also being entertained by their banter.

It’s fun to watch every aspect listed above and it’s easy to find. Catch up on existing episodes today and tune in to YouTube.com/AllEliteWrestling Tuesday’s at 7/6 PM for new episodes. #AEWDark