Juventud Guerrera On When He Plans to Retire, Being Name Dropped on AEW TV, Wanting to Face Jericho Again

– Juventud Guerrera spoke with Superluchas for a new interview discussing his career and future in the business, being name-dropped on AEW and more. Highlights are below (thanks to good old Google translate):

On getting name-dropped on AEW Dynamite: “I was surprised that I was mentioned so suddenly since I have contact with Chris Jericho sometimes on social networks, but it is not that it has been something frequent. I think AEW made the mention as proof of how Latin people and public could react [to the show]. Honestly, I thank Chris Jericho and Cody for the mention they made to me. Physically I am very well, and I know that I can continue contributing to wrestling since I have the decision and I have the strength to continue in this business.”

On his connection to Jericho in fans’ minds: “My name is linked to that of Chris Jericho, since we fought together for a long time not only on television, but also in many non-televised shows. There is a good relationship with Jericho, since I was working with him in the shows live for a couple of years. Although at that time, I also worked alongside Billy Kidman, Rey Mysterio and Ultimo Dragon.”

On Jericho’s ability to reinvent himself: “He has always been a very creative person and came to WCW with good ideas. And then at WWE his ideas were often still being used, and he always reinvents himself. You have to reinvent yourself. Nowadays, I have also reinvented myself and that is what helps to succeed in wrestling.”

On getting healthy and how long he plans to stay wrestling: “Since I have other plans in mind, my idea is to do wrestling about five more years at this level. Jericho is 49, Rey Mysterio and I are 45 and we are wrestling at a very good level. I go to the gym and train better than ever, I feel more mentally agile and I am more mature than ever. If you eat well, don’t drink alcohol and drink water, you can stay well until an advanced age … The strength of the mind is impressive, and that has allowed me to still be at a good level at this age; for example, my dad is 65 years old and continues to wrestle, and he is looking good. Well, I don’t think my career reaches that age, but he is an example from life. It is a good message for the new generation who don’t believe they are finished at age 30. Everything is mental.”

On who he wants to face before he retires: “Before my retirement, I would like to wrestle with Rob Van Dam, with whom I have never wrestled one on one. I would also like to wrestle Billy Kidman, but unfortunately he is no longer active. Obviously, we also included Mysterio and Jericho. Jericho owes me one more match, one more rivalry with him would be incredible.”