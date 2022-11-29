wrestling / News
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time.
Juventud said on wrestling against Chris Jericho in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com), “That was great. It was a tremendous atmosphere and juiciness. It was great. After two months, we were talking about doing more with them. But then I got hurt. Now I’m good, and I am well.”
