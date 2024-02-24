Kabuki Warriors Retain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber. Asuka and Kairi Sane put their titles on the line against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the kickoff show of Saturday’s Australia PPV and picked up the win, with Sane pinning LeRae after an Insane Elbow. You can see highlights from the match below.

The Kabuki Warriors’ title reign now stands at 29 days, having won the titles from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the January 26th episode of Smackdown. You can follow our live coverage of the PPV here.

the standing ovation & the overall crowd chants for indi… sooo happy 🙏 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PF702JzKGw — dylan ࿏ (@INDIPRESSIVE) February 24, 2024