Kai Cenat Reflects On His WWE Raw Appearance: ‘It’s a Family’

Kai Cenat felt the love during his appearance on this week’s WWE Raw. As reported, the massively popular streamer appeared on Monday’s show and was interviewed by Pat McAfee during the ad break, getting an invite to this weekend’s Royal Rumble. Cenat spoke about the appearance on his Twitch stream, noting that all the talent and crew showed him love at the event.

“From the crowd to the wrestlers, it feels exactly how it does on TV,” Cenat said (per Fightful). “It’s a f**king family. They go out there and give it their all.”

He continued, “That was my first event and I’m definitely going to more. They invited me to the Royal Rumble, and I’m going.”

Cenat has been confirmed as attending Saturday’s PPV.