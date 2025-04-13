Kairi Sane Provides Injury Update

Kairi Sane has given fans an update on her recovery from injury. As noted, Sane confirmed in January that she’d suffered an arm injury and has been out of action since. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account to provide an update, writing:

“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery.He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment”

No word as of yet on when she may return to WWE TV.