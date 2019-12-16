Kairi Sane Reportedly Suffers Concussion At TLC

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted on Twitter that Kairi Sane was checked out following her TLC match with Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the WWE event of the same name last night. There were several moments in the match where Sane took moves that may have caused the injury. There have also been fans who claimed they saw a monitor hit her in the head after Flair/Lynch tossed them off the table. After about halfway through the match, she wasn’t moving well and didn’t take a normal bump when Flair attempted a spear at ringside. At another point, it seemed Sane was having trouble getting up for a powerbomb spot, which could also be a sign that she was out of it.

The post reads: “Kairi being medically checked out right now, may not have an actual diagnosis until the pre-RAW checkup. #WWETLC”

