wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Returns to the Ring at WWE Live Event
– Kairi Sane was back in the ring following her TLC concussion on Friday, competing at WWE’s live event in Lafayette, Louisiana. As you can see below, Sane teamed with her tag partner Asuka as well as Sarah Logan against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya. The latter team won.
This was Sane’s first match since TLC in December, where she suffered a concussion and was not immediately cleared after the match.
I'm back😛🖤
I love wrestling #WWElafayette pic.twitter.com/5x5V92NjvC
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) January 18, 2020
😂 Asuka #WWELafayette pic.twitter.com/XbCjIPX0PP
— Stephanie — 𝒻𝒶𝓃 (@theBLHW2) January 18, 2020
.@BeckyLynchWWE makes @KairiSaneWWE tap out in a great six-man tag! pic.twitter.com/ncbqAZ7VO3
— Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) January 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History