Kairi Sane Returns to the Ring at WWE Live Event

– Kairi Sane was back in the ring following her TLC concussion on Friday, competing at WWE’s live event in Lafayette, Louisiana. As you can see below, Sane teamed with her tag partner Asuka as well as Sarah Logan against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya. The latter team won.

This was Sane’s first match since TLC in December, where she suffered a concussion and was not immediately cleared after the match.